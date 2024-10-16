General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.76. 201,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.97. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

