General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 64,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

General American Investors stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 30,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.