GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

WGS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $61.41.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,127. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,294,064.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,668 shares of company stock valued at $20,542,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,335,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

