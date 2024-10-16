GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

