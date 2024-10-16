Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 117.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,573.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,051.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $530.04. The company had a trading volume of 205,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $534.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

