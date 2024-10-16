Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36), with a volume of 259957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.96.

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 4,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Galliford Try

About Galliford Try

In other news, insider Bill Hocking sold 159,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £521,977.02 ($681,610.11). Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

