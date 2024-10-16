G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 180396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Stories

