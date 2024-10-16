FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Issued By B. Riley

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a report released on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WULF. Stifel Canada upgraded TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 648.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

