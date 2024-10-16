FY2024 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $7.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total transaction of C$722,390.00. In related news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total transaction of C$722,390.00. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total transaction of C$1,191,196.95. Insiders sold a total of 77,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,926 in the last three months.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

