FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.40 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

RCH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$37.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$37.14 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total value of C$83,393.94. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total value of C$83,393.94. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $361,346 over the last ninety days. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

