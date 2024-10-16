Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.51 and last traded at $106.38. 3,894,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,184,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.02.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Futu by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 67.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 5,847.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,284 shares during the period.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

