Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Acquires £3,349.12 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 83,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £3,349.12 ($4,373.36).

Adrian Kinkaid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Adrian Kinkaid acquired 120,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,700.97).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Up 15.7 %

LON:FAB traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4.80 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,376. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 million, a PE ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

