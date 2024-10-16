Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY remained flat at $6.06 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

