Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.64 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 51.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 18.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 32.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

