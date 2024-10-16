Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.03, but opened at $47.92. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 3,655,647 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

