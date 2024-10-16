Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF makes up 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period.

FLCA opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

