Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

