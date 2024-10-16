Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,540 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after buying an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 768.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,014,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,457.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 252,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

