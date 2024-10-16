Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

JEPI opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

