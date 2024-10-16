Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

