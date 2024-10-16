Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,433,000 after buying an additional 1,572,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

