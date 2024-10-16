Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of VLO opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

