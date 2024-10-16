Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

