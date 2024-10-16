Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.05 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for about 1.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $226.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

