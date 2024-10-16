Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.39 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

