Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,691 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,081,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

