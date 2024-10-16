Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Forterra Price Performance

FTTRF remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Forterra has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

About Forterra

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

