FMA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF comprises about 1.0% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter.

TACK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

