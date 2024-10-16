Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Fly-E Group Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Fly-E Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67.
Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.
About Fly-E Group
Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Outlook on Global Payments Stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Election Momentum Stocks You Might Have Missed
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Stock Likely Heading Lower After RoboTaxi Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.