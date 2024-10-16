First United Bank & Trust Sells 4,615 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

