First United Bank & Trust Sells 407 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.