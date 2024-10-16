First United Bank & Trust Sells 135 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 8.4 %

UNH stock opened at $554.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.11 and a 200-day moving average of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $510.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

