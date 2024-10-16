First United Bank & Trust Purchases 389 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

