First United Bank & Trust Has $808,000 Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust owned about 0.43% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XJH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

