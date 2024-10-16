First United Bank & Trust Has $463,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

