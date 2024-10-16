First United Bank & Trust Has $2.29 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,442,555. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

