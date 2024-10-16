First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 412,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 904.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

