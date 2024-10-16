First United Bank & Trust Acquires 78 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,049,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

ISRG stock opened at $478.47 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average of $436.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

