First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.23 and last traded at $114.19, with a volume of 4697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.38.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

