First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 347,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

