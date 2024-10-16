First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Raised by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

