First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 15,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

