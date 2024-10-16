First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $325,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 68,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $946.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

