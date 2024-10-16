First Pacific Financial Has $1.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.