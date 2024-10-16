Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Finward Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

