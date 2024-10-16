Financial Contrast: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) vs. Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Porsche Automobil and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies -10.22% -26.48% -11.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porsche Automobil and Niu Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porsche Automobil N/A N/A $5.51 billion N/A N/A Niu Technologies $2.85 billion 0.06 -$38.29 million ($0.47) -5.06

Risk and Volatility

Porsche Automobil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Niu Technologies.

Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Porsche Automobil and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porsche Automobil 1 2 0 0 1.67 Niu Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Porsche Automobil beats Niu Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

