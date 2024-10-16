Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

