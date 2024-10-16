FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBLG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on FibroBiologics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. FibroBiologics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

