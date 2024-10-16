FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBLG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on FibroBiologics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBLG
FibroBiologics Stock Performance
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FibroBiologics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.