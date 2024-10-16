Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.5 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.15.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.