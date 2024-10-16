Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.5 days.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.15.
About Ferrexpo
