Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ferrari by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.85. 21,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,246. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.45. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $296.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

